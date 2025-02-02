WFA Asset Management Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

