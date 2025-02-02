WFA Asset Management Corp Invests $68,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

