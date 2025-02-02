Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 527,200 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WINT stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.57. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($1.96). As a group, research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Further Reading

