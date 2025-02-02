Worldcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $262.57 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $262.57 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00001590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98,462.06 or 0.99980522 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98,417.08 or 0.99934846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,304,402 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

