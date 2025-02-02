Xai (XAI) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $105.60 million and $85.24 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xai has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,769.27 or 0.99863117 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,532.76 or 0.99623992 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai was first traded on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,543,652,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,698,312 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,543,355,242.18412309 with 1,035,762,974.47070768 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.14234256 USD and is down -12.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $92,139,946.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.