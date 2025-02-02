Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,408,700 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the December 31st total of 6,114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,817.4 days.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Xinyi Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

