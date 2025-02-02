XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 44,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 7,013,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,256,909. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.80 price target (up previously from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

