XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 44,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
XPeng Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 7,013,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,256,909. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $15.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XPeng
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.