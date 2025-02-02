Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

