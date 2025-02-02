Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF (TRSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TRSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
TRSY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.16. 2,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10. Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.
