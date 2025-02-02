Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3126 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance
BHYB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $55.16.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile
