Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys 47,458 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after buying an additional 1,809,709 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,829 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,414 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $93,978,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,974,000 after purchasing an additional 953,995 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

