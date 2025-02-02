Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 48,856 Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBIH opened at $25.50 on Friday. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

