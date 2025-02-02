Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 2.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.