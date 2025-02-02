Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 11,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 5,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yorkton Equity Group
Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance
Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yorkton Equity Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Yorkton Equity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorkton Equity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.