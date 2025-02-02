Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 11,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 5,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

