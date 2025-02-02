Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 9753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Zalando Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

