Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 9753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZLNDY
Zalando Stock Up 0.4 %
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.