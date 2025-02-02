Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $62,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,119,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after buying an additional 521,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6,614.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after buying an additional 492,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,619.62. The trade was a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $111,110.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,240.76. The trade was a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,481 shares of company stock worth $37,774,948. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

