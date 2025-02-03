107,660 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 107,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in N-able by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of N-able by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in N-able by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NABL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of N-able from $11.20 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

N-able Stock Down 2.8 %

N-able stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.42.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.