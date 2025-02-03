11,355 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

