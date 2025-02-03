116,392 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Acquired by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 116,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 821,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 739,985 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

