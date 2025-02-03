15,219 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 183.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,806,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,714,067.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SKYT opened at $10.33 on Monday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $492.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

