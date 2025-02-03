1,619 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $201.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

