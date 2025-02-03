18,628 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %
PFG opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Principal Financial Group Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Financial Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.