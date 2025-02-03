18,628 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

PFG opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

View Our Latest Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.