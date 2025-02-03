24,515 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Brentview Investment Management LLC

Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. Ferguson makes up about 2.4% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $181.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.06. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $167.27 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.