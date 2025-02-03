4,640 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077,819.76. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,322.50. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,181,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,448,522. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $82.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 412.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $85.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

