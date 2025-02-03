4,671 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after buying an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,320,000 after buying an additional 257,223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,052 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,026,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 626,542 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.09 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

