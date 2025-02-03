50,000 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of EPAC stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.18.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
