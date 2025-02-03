722 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $2,677,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 82,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.7 %

LULU stock opened at $414.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

