800 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GD opened at $257.17 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $247.01 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.