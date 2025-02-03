8,319 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toast by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,893 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $41.06 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -315.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Toast had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,534.04. The trade was a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. The trade was a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,670 shares of company stock worth $21,670,707 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.74.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

