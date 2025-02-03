996 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $369.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.29. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $417.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.96.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total transaction of $146,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $315.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.29.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

