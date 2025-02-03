AA Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $221.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.