AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

SKFRY opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

