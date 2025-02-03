abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of abrdn Global Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $6.08 on Monday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

