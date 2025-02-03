Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Invests $154,000 in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SPE opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

