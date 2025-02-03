Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Invests $3.94 Million in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 273,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,179,000.

NYSE BMEZ opened at $16.46 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

