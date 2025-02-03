Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARAY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray
Accuray Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 286,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,349. The stock has a market cap of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accuray
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Apple Comes Out From Behind to Emerge as An AI-Services Leader
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Big Dividend Hikes: 4 Large-Cap Stocks Increasing Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.