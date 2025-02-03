Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $176.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $214.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

