Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 1,029,912 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 204.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,912 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $41,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

