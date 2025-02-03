Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $172.34 and a 1 year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

