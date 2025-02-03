Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 0.4% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.