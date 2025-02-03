Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,337,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 140,356 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 228,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 472,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.74 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

