AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21, Zacks reports. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. AECOM updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.050-5.200 EPS.
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
