AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21, Zacks reports. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. AECOM updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.050-5.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

