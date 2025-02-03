Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 01st

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, RB Global, Eastman Chemical, and Ingersoll Rand are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products such as crops, livestock, and agri-inputs. These stocks are influenced by factors such as weather conditions, commodity prices, government policies, and global demand for food. Investors may choose to include agriculture stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to the agricultural industry and potentially benefit from its growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,077. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $485.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.82.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

RB Global (RBA)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Shares of RB Global stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. 3,397,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,499. RB Global has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Shares of EMN traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. 2,852,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,492. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $93.77. 2,857,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

