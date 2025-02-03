Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ: AIMA) Amends Merger Agreement with Docter Inc.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ: AIMA) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 3, 2025, detailing an amendment to its Merger Agreement with Docter Inc. The agreement, originally disclosed on October 16, 2023, involved a business combination with Docter through a reincorporation merger and an acquisition merger.

Get alerts:

On June 5, 2024, AIMA, along with Purchaser, Merger Sub, and Docter, entered into an amendment known as Amendment No. 1 to adjust the composition of PubCo’s board of directors post Business Combination. Subsequently, on January 29, 2025, another amendment, referred to as Amendment No. 2, was made to modify the earnout arrangements specified in the Merger Agreement.

Under the revised terms of Amendment No. 2, in addition to the issuance of 6,000,000 ordinary shares of Purchaser to the Docter Stockholders at the Business Combination’s closing, an additional 2,500,000 Purchaser Ordinary Shares (referred to as Earnout Shares) will now be issued based on specified sales targets related to Devices as outlined in the agreement.

The Earnout Shares will be distributed as follows:

1. 1,000,000 Earnout Shares will be issued if PubCo completes sales of at least 30,000 Devices during fiscal year 2025.

2. An additional 1,500,000 Earnout Shares will be distributed to Docter Stockholders on a pro rata basis if PubCo achieves sales of at least 40,000 Devices during fiscal year 2026.

A copy of Amendment No. 2 has been provided as an exhibit to the Form 8-K filing.

This amendment signifies a significant development in the merger agreement between Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and Docter Inc., reflecting an enhanced structure and conditions for the earnout arrangements post-merger.

The filing also contained important notices regarding forward-looking statements, cautioning investors about potential risks and uncertainties associated with the proposed transactions, emphasizing the importance of due diligence and analysis of the disclosed information.

Investors and security holders of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I are encouraged to review the materials related to the transactions that will be filed with the SEC. Additionally, information about the solicitation of proxies and relevant participant details will be included in the proxy statement related to the proposed transaction.

The Form 8-K filing also included details of financial statements and exhibits related to the amendment process.

Furthermore, the report was signed by Aimfinity Investment Corp. I’s Chief Executive Officer, I-Fa Chang, confirming the accuracy and validity of the information presented in the filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aimfinity Investment Corp. I’s 8K filing here.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

See Also