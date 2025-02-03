Air Industries Group Subsidiary Sterling Engineering Company Highlighted in Hartford Business Journal

Air Industries Group, a key player in precision components and assemblies for major aerospace and defense prime contractors, proudly announced that its subsidiary, Sterling Engineering Company, situated in Barkhamsted, CT, has been featured in the January 27, 2025 edition of the Hartford Business Journal.

The detailed article can be accessed on the Air Industries Group website at https://investors.airindustriesgroup.com/new-release.

In compliance with regulatory standards, the information provided in this Form 8-K, alongside Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is not considered as “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). Furthermore, it is not subject to liability under this section nor is it incorporated by reference in any filing by Air Industries under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filings.

The company further outlined in its Exhibit 99.1, the press release issued on January 29, 2025. Air Industries Group underlined its commitment to manufacturing precision components and assemblies pivotal to aerospace and defense operations. These products range from landing gears to flight controls, engine mounts, and components for various aircraft engines.

The forward-looking statements provided in the press release are intended to abide by the safe harbor established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Air Industries Group’s projections regarding market trends, future revenues, and other financial metrics are subject to risks and uncertainties, including project timing variability and regulatory changes.

Air Industries Group also referenced the use of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to supplement profitability evaluations. This measure assists management in analyzing results by excluding non-cash depreciation charges and other one-time expenses before considering other cash inflows and outflows. The company acknowledged that this Non-GAAP measure might have limitations compared to GAAP financial measures.

For additional information or to get in touch, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s contact page at www.airindustriesgroup.com/contact-us/.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

