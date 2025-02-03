Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,667,098.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,084.26. This represents a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,293 shares of company stock valued at $181,759,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

ABNB opened at $131.17 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.