Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Airship AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:AISPW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. 73,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,366. Airship AI has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

