Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Issues Earnings Results

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.07%.
Ajinomoto Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.14.
About Ajinomoto
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ajinomoto
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Major Growth
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Reshoring Riches: Investing in Made in America 2.0
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 REITs to Watch as Interest Rates Keep Falling
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.