Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Issues Earnings Results

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.14.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

