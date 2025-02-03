Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

AA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.88, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

