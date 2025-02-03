Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 4,541,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue bought 15,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,634. This represents a 6.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $71,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,486,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,792 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

